Carlos Alcaraz defeats Daniil Medvedev to take men’s title at Indian Wells

After two weeks of world-class tennis, we have a new winner in Indian Wells.

CARLOS ALCARAZ - 2023 BNP Paribas Open Men's Singles Champion

Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets (6-3, 6-2), ending Medvedev's 19-match win streak.

With the win, the 2022 US Open champion will gain the World No. 1 ranking.

