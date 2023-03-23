Palm Desert Target temporarily evacuated after person armed with a handgun

The Target in Palm Desert was temporarily evacuated after a person was armed with a handgun inside the store, police confirmed.

The incident was reported at 12:50 p.m. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said subjects were involved in a physical altercation inside the store. It was reported one of the subjects was armed with a handgun.

We spoke with a shopper who said he helped subdue the armed subject.

"I was in the store and I heard a scuffle, I looked and they were both fighting and one of the guys in a hat said he had a gun. I had no choice but the butt in," the shopper told News Channel 3. "I grabbed the guy and I told the guy with the hat the grab the gun because he had his hand on the trigger."

"Take it away from him, so no one would get hurt" - the shopper, when asked his thoughts when he saw the gun

Multiple residents have called the newsroom to report that shoppers inside rushed out of the store prior to police arriving.

"We came out for lunch, of our clinic, the Kaiser Clinic, and as we walked out, there was a cop, two police sheriff's with guns and tactical gear standing with their guns, rifles, and just said 'Leave the building now, get out,' and I just ran," one worker told News Channel 3.

The agency confirmed that out of an abundance of caution, deputies evacuated the business and conducted a search for victims or additional suspects, none were located. Deputies did find a firearm inside the store.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect and take them into custody. There was no additional information on the identity of the suspect.

There are no outstanding suspects, and no injuries have been reported.

Shoppers were allowed back into the store at about 2:50 p.m., News Channel 3 crew confirmed at the scene. Three Sheriff's units remained outside the store for a short time but cleared out by 3:05 p.m.

The store is located at 72549 Highway 111.

