News
By
Updated
today at 10:33 PM
Published 10:17 PM

Firebirds roll Reign 4-0 behind Driedger’s 25-save shutout

Firebirds

The Firebirds picked up a nice win on the road against the rival Reign on Friday night.

CV defeated Ontario at Toyota Arena by the final score of 4-0.

Max McCormick scored twice while Chris Driedger turned away all 25 shots to help the Firebirds secure their 44th win of the season.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds return home to face the Colorado Eagles, tomorrow, April 1st.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6pm at Acrisure Arena.

You can watch this game LIVE on the CW Palm Springs starting at 5:30pm with the pre-game show.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015.

