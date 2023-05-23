Police looking for missing at-risk Cathedral City man

Cathedral City Police were looking for a man Tuesday morning who failed to return home the night before and was considered at-risk because he suffers from dementia.

A roommate told officers he last saw Richard Stanley Emmons, 73, of Cathedral City Monday morning May 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Emmons has reportedly left the residence in the past but normally returns within a few hours.

A police department statement said he does not have a cell phone or any other means of communicating with friends.

Emmons is described as a white male adult, approximately 5’07” in height, 130 lbs., with blue eyes, gray/brown short hair, and a short beard.

He was last seen wearing black pants, an unknown color shirt and was in possession of a walker.

He is known to frequent the Palm Springs area.

Call the Cathedral City Police Department if you have any information on his whereabouts.