Pedestrian fatally hit by Riverside County Sheriff’s patrol deputy in MoVal

KESQ
A pedestrian was fatally struck today by a Riverside County sheriff's patrol deputy near March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley.

The fatality occurred about 4 a.m. in the area of Cactus Avenue and Heacock Street, roughly a block from the base's east entrance, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sheriff's officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.   

Preliminary information indicated that the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, was crossing Cactus where there is no marked crosswalk and was hit by the patrol vehicle, which is an SUV.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.   

The CHP is handling the investigation under a long-standing sheriff's policy that tasks the agency with overseeing independent evaluations whenever sheriff's vehicles are involved in traffic-related incidents involving property damage, injuries or deaths.

