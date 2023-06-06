Desert Sands Unified School District Launches Summer Meal Service Program

Desert Sands Unified School District has started the Summer Meal Service Program for students enrolled in summer school and students that are not.

Students will have a chance to receive breakfast and lunch.

The district does require students to eat the meals on site.

Here's a list of the High Schools offering meals this summer below:

Indio High School: 7:45-8:05 am, 11:10-11:35 am

La Quinta High School: 9:00-9:15 am, 11:30-12:00 am

Palm Desert High School: 8:00-8:20 am, 11:10-11:30 am

Shadow Hills High School: 8:00-8:20 am, 11:10-11:30 am

These four schools will offer meals Monday through Thursday up until August 3rd. There is no school or meal services being offered on June 19th or July 4th, but meals will be offered on June 23rd and July 7th.

Here's a list of Middle Schools offering meals this summer below:

Desert Ridge Academy: 7:45-8:00 am, 10:45-11:05 am

Glenn Middle School: 7:45-8:05 am, 10:45-11:15 am

Indio Middle School: 7:45-8:05 am, 12:00-12:20 pm

Jefferson Middle School: 7:45-8:05 am, 12:00-12:20 pm

La Quinta Middle School: 7:45-8:05am, 12:00-12:20 pm

Paige Middle School: 7:45-8:05am, 12:00-12:20 pm

Palm Desert Charter: 7:30-8:00am, 12:00-12:30 pm

The first five Middle Schools will offer meals Monday through Thursday until June 22nd.

For Palm Desert Charter, the meal program will start on June 6th to June 21st. Then, it will restart on July 12th through the 27th.

Here's a list of Elementary Schools offering meals this summer below:

Carrillo Ranch: 7:45-8:05am, 11:30-12 pm

Dr. Carreon: 7:45-8:05am, 12-12:20 pm

Earhart: 7:45-8:05am, 11:30-12 pm

Ford: 7:45-8:05am, 11:30-12 pm

Franklin: 7:45-8:05am, 11:30-12 pm

Hoover: 7:45-8:00am, 12-12:20 pm

Jackson: 7:45-8:05am, 11:30-12 pm

Johnson: 7:45-8:05am, 12-12:20 pm

Kennedy: 7:45-8:05am, 12-12:20 pm

Lincoln: 7:45-8:05am, 12-12:20 pm

Madison: 7:45-8:05am, 12-12:20 pm

Monroe: 7:30-8:00am, 11:30-12 pm

Oliphant: 7:45-8:05am, 12-12:20 pm

Reagan: 7:45-8:05am, 12-12:20 pm

Roosevelt: 7:40-8:00am, 10:30-10:50 am

Van Buren: 7:45-8:05am, 11:30-12:20 pm

Washington Charter: 7:45-8:00am, 12-12:20 pm

Adams PreK: 9-9:15 am, 11:30-12 pm

These Elementary Schools will offer meals on Monday through Thursday until June 22nd. There will be no school or meals given on June 19th.

For Adams PreK, their meal services will offer meals on July 6th and July 7th.

Additionally, these Community Centers will be offering food to students.

Here's a list below of Community Centers offering meals:

Bermuda Dunes Learning Center Palm Desert: 9-9:15 am, 11:30-12 pm

Bermuda Dunes Learning Center Bermuda Dunes: 9-9:15 am, 11:30-12 pm

Indio Community Center: 7:30-8 am, 12-1 pm

Palm Desert Community Center: 7:30-8 am, 12-1 pm

These Community Centers will offer meals from Monday through Friday until August 4th. There will be no school or meal service on June 19th and July 4th.

Meals will be offered on June 23rd and July 7th.

For additional information on the meals service program for this summer, visit coolschoolmeals.com.