‘Renaissance of Downtown Indio’ Plans for revitalization underway

The revitalization of Downtown Indio is in the works.

“We're creating the perfect atmosphere for downtown, which our residents want, deserve and need," said Councilmember Waymond Fermon.

Fermon has had this vision to revamp the Downtown area since 2021. The strategic plan includes public safety, business and job growth, community infrastructure and beautification.

He calls it the 'Renaissance of Downtown Indio.' It's the rebirth of a part of town with so much history, with $200 million invested in its revival.

“It kind of still pays homage to the history of downtown, it still has the downtown vibe," Fermon said. "It's so important that we do develop here and take care of our existing businesses.”

Back in 2022, the City of Indio kicked off Second Saturdays with live music and local vendors.

Fermon says it will only get bigger and better, with the 'Downtown Living Room’ under construction.

“Right here on Miles and Smurr... this is the construction site for the future home of our second Saturday events," he explained. “We want it to be a homely open green space. Where you can relax, bring your chairs and listen to some music entertainment. Or if it's yoga in the park, we want it to be comfy like a living room.”

Fermon tells us these empty storefronts on Miles Ave. will turn into restaurants, bars and places where residents, college students and visitors can have fun.

"The restaurants that I'm showing you now and the places where folks could come out and hang out, you know, we're making that happen along with the College of the Desert expansion," Fermon said.

Welcoming the new, “This is the old location of Johnson photo. Now, the home of Return of the Goods, which is now a vintage store where you could come and get clothes."

As well as cherishing the older businesses, “Yellow Mart is a testament to what Mom and Pop shop really means," he added. "We didn't want to change it too much with some of the architecture, because you don't see this anymore.”

Fermon says it’s important to keep the city’s roots intact, as it continues to grow.

“You could live downtown, you could work downtown, you could play downtown here and as you can see we're open for business.”

The city hopes to have the new and improved Downtown Indio up and running by the end of the year.