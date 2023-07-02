Skip to Content
News

TSA breaks all time travel record this Fourth of July weekend

By
Published 11:18 AM

Millions of Americans are hitting the road and taking to the sky this Fourth of July weekend.

This weekend's holiday travel is setting new TSA travel records.

On Saturday, the agency screened the highest amount of passengers ever recorded at 2,883,595 individuals.

That broke 2019's Thanksgiving travel numbers by almost 700 people.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we'll have more on the holiday travel as we hear from passengers flying into Palm Springs International Airport.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content