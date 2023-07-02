TSA breaks all time travel record this Fourth of July weekend

Millions of Americans are hitting the road and taking to the sky this Fourth of July weekend.

This weekend's holiday travel is setting new TSA travel records.

On Saturday, the agency screened the highest amount of passengers ever recorded at 2,883,595 individuals.

That broke 2019's Thanksgiving travel numbers by almost 700 people.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we'll have more on the holiday travel as we hear from passengers flying into Palm Springs International Airport.