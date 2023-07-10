Palm Springs approves $10M+ in federal funds for Indian Canyon bridge & road widening project

Palm Springs is moving one step closer to possibly solving the long-standing issues with Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash.

On Monday, the city council approved an agreement to authorize the reimbursement of $10,433,797 in federal aid funds for the right-of-way phase of the Indian Canyon Drive Widening and Bridge Replacement project.

The item was part of the consent calendar, meaning it passed without further discussion.

Artist rendering of potential bridge structure along Indian Canyon Drive courtesy Michael Baker International

The project would replace the existing two-lane bridge on Indian Canyon with a six-lane bridge, according to city documents.

Location of Project and 500’ buffer

Many have been hoping for this project to get quickly underway as the roadway is consistently closed due to weather. Most of the times the roadway is closed due to high winds, which cause low visibility and sand buildup, but, it is also known to flood in the rare-instances of rain in the desert.

The closures are a headache to drivers looking to get in and out of Palm Springs, as well as ambulances looking for a quicker way to Desert Regional Medical Center, the only level 1 trauma center in the area.

Last summer, I-Team investigator Jeff Stahl took an in-depth look at the Coachella Valley Association of Governments' plans to build some short bridges and culverts through the Whitewater Wash on Indian Canyon Drive along with two other major roadway connectors.

CVAG recently applied for a $50 million grant to address local road closures due to blows and flooding.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.