DRMC becomes the first Level 1 Trauma Center in Coachella Valley

Desert Regional Medical Center (DRMC) is being upgraded from a level two trauma center to a level one, bringing a more extensive level of care for its patients.

Dr. Paul Wesniewski, the DRMC Trauma Services Medical Director, said with this move, there are very few times patients will have to leave the Coachella Valley for medical care.

Being a level-one trauma center means the hospital can provide total care for nearly every aspect of injury to rehabilitation.

The change also means new teaching and academic research programs are on the way.

Six new residents part of a new General Surgery Residency Program are expected to start in June. The number of spots available is expected to grow in the coming years.

“This is one more benchmark that shows the level of care that the hospital has. These surgical and fellowships, these trauma fellowships are not given out by the college easily," explained Dr. Paul Wesniewski. "You have to meet certain standards, and only centers that have the highest standards are eligible. As well as enough volume and good positive outcomes to warrant training future trauma surgeons.”

The process to be certified as a level one trauma center took nearly three years. Extensive data collection had to be conducted to help make it possible.

Gerald Gaffud, a DRMC Trauma Performance Improvement Nurse said in the last two years the hospital has seen 4,800 trauma patients a year on average and receives about two trauma patients a day. This move will help the hospital even more with its capabilities.

Riverside County only has two other Level One Trauma Centers. Desert Regional Medical Center is the first in the Coachella Valley.