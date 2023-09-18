Palm Springs Public Library hosts drag art exhibition; Drag Story Hour returns

The Palm Springs Public Library today opened "Slay: The Art of Drag,'' a locally-created art exhibit, and announced that its Drag Story Hour series will resume next month.

"(Drag is) a misunderstood art form that has been in existence since William Shakespeare's choice of men to play female roles,'' exhibit artist Craig Mann said.

"Slay: The Art of Drag'' explores drag as an art and features 20 portraits of local queens, who entertain and give joy to their audiences. It will be on display at the main library until Nov. 18, according to a statement from Library & Public Services Manager Julie Warren.

Warren said that by coincidence, the library will also begin to host its quarterly Drag Story Hour events with Bella da Ball Oct. 24.

"It's been since before COVID that we've had a Drag Story Hour, and we are excited to have it back,'' Director of Library Services Jeannie Kays said in a statement. ``Our library is a welcoming place for everyone."

Bella da Ball also will be reading and hosting the events set to be held in the library during the art exhibit, according to Warren. And, more events are planned for January and March of 2024.

More information about library events can be found at pslibrary.org.