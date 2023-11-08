Veterans Day Observances throughout the Coachella Valley
Veterans day is this weekend, and numerous cities and organizations throughout our Coachella Valley are hosting events to commemorate the day.
Below is the list of the 2023 Veterans Day events happening throughout our valley.
- The Veterans Resource Center and TRIO Veteran Student Support Services will honor local veterans with a honorary ceremony and light refreshments.
- Thursday, November 9th at 12:30pm - 1:30pm
- Palm Desert Campus Amphitheater: 43500 Monterey Ave, Palm Desert
- Desert Theatricals is celebrating local Veterans through stories, a memorial remembrance, flag ceremony, pledge and a Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy show.
- Thursday, November 9th at 5:30pm - 6:30pm
- Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre, 71560 San Jacinto Dr. Rancho Mirage
Villagefest: Veterans Day Celebration
- Villagefest is honoring Veterans with craft activities for youth and free hand-held flags for Veterans.
- Thursday, November 9th at 6:00pm
- 264 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
Veterans Day Drive-Thru Appreciation Lunch
- All Veterans are welcomed to enjoy a free box of lunch while supplies last. To RSVP email, Recinfo@palmspringsca.gov or call (760) 323-8272
- Friday, November 10th at 11:00am-1:00pm
- Palm Springs City Hall: 3200 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs
- Fields of Valor is a free commemorative event celebrating veterans who have returned home and honoring the men and women of the armed services who made the ultimate sacrifice.
- Friday, November 10th at 4:00pm & Saturday, November 11th and Sunday, November 12th at 9:00am
- Patriot Park: 33998 Date Palm Dr, Cathedral City
- The City of La Quinta will honor local heroes with dignitaries and have their names, ranks, and dates of service engraved on the Veterans Acknowledgement Monuments in Civic Center Park.
- Saturday, November 11th at 9:00am
- La Quinta City Hall Courtyard: 78-495 Calle Tampico, La Quinta
- The City of Palm Desert is honoring its Veterans with a resource fair, keynote speakers and a patriotic concert by the Boys and Girls' Club Jazz band, Heatwave.
- Saturday, November 11th at 9:00am - 11:00am
- Palm Desert Civic Center Park: 43900 San Pablo Ave, Palm Desert
City of Desert Hot Springs Veterans Day Ceremony
- The City of Desert Hot Springs is commemorating the day with a honorary ceremony for those who have served and sacrificed.
- Saturday, November 11th at 9:00am
- Veterans Park: 10101 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs
City of Indian Wells Veterans Day Ceremony
- The City of Indian Wells is hosting a ceremony to honor local service members.
- Saturday, November 11th at 10:00am
- Indian Wells City Hall: 44950 E Eldorado Dr. Indian Wells
- In honor of their service, veterans and active military personnel will receive free skate rentals and all guests will enjoy fun games, prizes and more.
- Saturday, November 11th at 1:30pm - 3:30pm and 7:15pm - 8:45pm
- Berger Foundation Iceplex at Acrisure Arena: 75702 Varner Rd, Thousand Palms
City of Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade & Concert
- The City of Palm Springs is honoring all those who served in the armed forces at their annual Veterans Day Parade, concert and firework finale.
- Saturday, November 11th at 3:30pm
- Downtown Palm Springs: 401 S. Pavilion Way, Palm Springs
A Musical Celebration of Our Veterans
- St. Johns Festival Singers are honoring local veterans with a 40 voice community choir and brass band.
- Saturday, November 11th at 4:00pm
- St. John Lutheran Church ECLA: 42695 Washington St. Palm Desert
Firebirds Veterans Day Celebration
- The Firebirds will honor local veterans at their Veterans Day Game against the Calgary Wranglers, with a ceremonial puck drop, a presentation of our Nation's colors from Boys Scouts of America California Inland Empire Council Color Guard and more.
- Saturday, November 11th at 6:00pm
- Acrisure Arena: 75702 Varner Rd, Thousand Palms
- Supporting the Hunter Lopez memorial Foundation, spectators are welcome to enjoy the hot rods, sports cars, customs and other vehicles on display.
- Sunday, November 12th at 9:00am - 1:00pm
- Southwest Church: 44175 Washington St. Indian Wells