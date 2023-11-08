Veterans Day Observances throughout the Coachella Valley

Veterans day is this weekend, and numerous cities and organizations throughout our Coachella Valley are hosting events to commemorate the day.

Below is the list of the 2023 Veterans Day events happening throughout our valley.

COD Veterans Day Event

The Veterans Resource Center and TRIO Veteran Student Support Services will honor local veterans with a honorary ceremony and light refreshments.

Thursday, November 9th at 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Palm Desert Campus Amphitheater: 43500 Monterey Ave, Palm Desert

Veterans Day in Rancho Mirage

Desert Theatricals is celebrating local Veterans through stories, a memorial remembrance, flag ceremony, pledge and a Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy show.

Thursday, November 9th at 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre, 71560 San Jacinto Dr. Rancho Mirage

Villagefest: Veterans Day Celebration

Villagefest is honoring Veterans with craft activities for youth and free hand-held flags for Veterans.

Thursday, November 9th at 6:00pm

264 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Veterans Day Drive-Thru Appreciation Lunch

All Veterans are welcomed to enjoy a free box of lunch while supplies last. To RSVP email, Recinfo@palmspringsca.gov or call (760) 323-8272

Friday, November 10th at 11:00am-1:00pm

Palm Springs City Hall: 3200 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs

Fields of Valor 2023

Fields of Valor is a free commemorative event celebrating veterans who have returned home and honoring the men and women of the armed services who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Friday, November 10th at 4:00pm & Saturday, November 11th and Sunday, November 12th at 9:00am

Patriot Park: 33998 Date Palm Dr, Cathedral City

Veterans Recognition Ceremony

The City of La Quinta will honor local heroes with dignitaries and have their names, ranks, and dates of service engraved on the Veterans Acknowledgement Monuments in Civic Center Park.

Saturday, November 11th at 9:00am

La Quinta City Hall Courtyard: 78-495 Calle Tampico, La Quinta

Veterans Day Celebration

The City of Palm Desert is honoring its Veterans with a resource fair, keynote speakers and a patriotic concert by the Boys and Girls' Club Jazz band, Heatwave.

Saturday, November 11th at 9:00am - 11:00am

Palm Desert Civic Center Park: 43900 San Pablo Ave, Palm Desert

City of Desert Hot Springs Veterans Day Ceremony

The City of Desert Hot Springs is commemorating the day with a honorary ceremony for those who have served and sacrificed.

Saturday, November 11th at 9:00am

Veterans Park: 10101 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs

City of Indian Wells Veterans Day Ceremony

The City of Indian Wells is hosting a ceremony to honor local service members.

Saturday, November 11th at 10:00am

Indian Wells City Hall: 44950 E Eldorado Dr. Indian Wells

Veterans Day Skate

In honor of their service, veterans and active military personnel will receive free skate rentals and all guests will enjoy fun games, prizes and more.

Saturday, November 11th at 1:30pm - 3:30pm and 7:15pm - 8:45pm

Berger Foundation Iceplex at Acrisure Arena: 75702 Varner Rd, Thousand Palms

City of Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade & Concert

The City of Palm Springs is honoring all those who served in the armed forces at their annual Veterans Day Parade, concert and firework finale.

Saturday, November 11th at 3:30pm

Downtown Palm Springs: 401 S. Pavilion Way, Palm Springs

A Musical Celebration of Our Veterans

St. Johns Festival Singers are honoring local veterans with a 40 voice community choir and brass band.

Saturday, November 11th at 4:00pm

St. John Lutheran Church ECLA: 42695 Washington St. Palm Desert

Firebirds Veterans Day Celebration

The Firebirds will honor local veterans at their Veterans Day Game against the Calgary Wranglers, with a ceremonial puck drop, a presentation of our Nation's colors from Boys Scouts of America California Inland Empire Council Color Guard and more.

Saturday, November 11th at 6:00pm

Acrisure Arena: 75702 Varner Rd, Thousand Palms

Veterans Day Car Show