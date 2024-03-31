Kansas lawmakers race to solve big fiscal issues before their spring break

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are approaching a deadline to pass pending legislation or let it die. The Republican-controlled Legislature is heading into its annual spring break and most bills that don’t pass Friday will simply fade away when politicians return for a short wrap-up session. GOP leaders still hope to cut taxes, though some in the party are backing off a proposal to create a single personal income tax rate. The state currently has three. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly opposes the so-called flat tax proposal. Lawmakers also are contending with spending issues affecting immigration, services for the disabled and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.