Horse rescued, search for possible rider underway in Eastvale

A horse that was stuck in the Santa Ana River has been taken by firefighters and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to a location where it will receive food and medical care today.

Authorities were searching for a possible rider after responding to a call about the distressed horse in Eastvale.

The incident was reported around 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Shadow Canyon Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A sheriff's helicopter, with assistance from Norco's Animal Rescue Team, airlifted the horse around 6:45 p.m., KCAL News reported.