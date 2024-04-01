Skip to Content
News

Horse rescued, search for possible rider underway in Eastvale

CAL FIRE
By
Published 2:00 PM

A horse that was stuck in the Santa Ana River has been taken by firefighters and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to a location where it will receive food and medical care today.

Authorities were searching for a possible rider after responding to a call about the distressed horse in Eastvale.   

The incident was reported around 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Shadow Canyon Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.   

A sheriff's helicopter, with assistance from Norco's Animal Rescue Team, airlifted the horse around 6:45 p.m., KCAL News reported.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content