Lakers set to open their 2024-25 preseason with two games at Acrisure Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host two preseason games at Acrisure Arena in October as they kick off their 2024-25 preseason.

The Desert Duel will see the Lakers in action on Friday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m. against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Sunday, October 6 at 6:30 p.m. against the Phoenix Suns.

A statement from Acrisure Arena said, "These games continue the Lakers' tradition of playing in the Coachella Valley, a region rich with the team's history, including past training camps and memorable preseason performances by legends like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal."

Tickets for the fall games go on sale Monday, May 20, at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com or the Acrisure Arena Ticketmaster box office.