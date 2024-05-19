Police search for a 69 year old missing woman

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has issued a silver alert for Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Margarita Castro, 69, is missing. She was last seen this morning at 11:05 in Coachella between Los Cabos Avenue and El Arco Street.

She is described as 4 feet 2, 104 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black cardigan, black pants, black shoes and carrying a white satchel bag.

If you have any information as to Margarita's whereabouts please call 9-1-1.