Birmingham-Southern loses D-III World Series opener 7-5 on same day the liberal arts college closes

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Birmingham-Southern is down to one last swing. The Panthers lost their opening game in the Division III World Series on Friday on the same day their school in Alabama was closing its doors permanently after 160 years. Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7-0 in the fifth inning to Salve Regina but fought back in style befitting this odds-defying season. They scored four runs in the seventh to pull within two and threatened in the eighth and ninth innings but couldn’t come up with the clutch hit and lost 7-5 in the double-elimination tournament. Birmingham-Southern must win Saturday to keep its inspiring season going. The Panthers will face the loser of Friday’s game between Wisconsin-Whitewater and Randolph-Macon.

