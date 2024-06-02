Energy shutdowns hit Ukraine after Russian attacks target infrastructure

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has imposed emergency power shutdowns in most of the country a day after Russia unleashed large-scale attacks on energy infrastructure and claimed it made gains in the eastern Donetsk province. The shutdowns Sunday are in place in all but three regions of Ukraine following Saturday’s drone and missile attack on energy targets that injured at least 19 people. Sustained Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid in recent weeks have forced the government to institute nationwide rolling blackouts. Without adequate air defenses to counter assaults and allow for repairs, though, the shortages could still worsen as need spikes in late summer and the bitter-cold winter.

