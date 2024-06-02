Firefighters find charred body while extinguishing wildfire in south Florida

OSTEEN, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters found a charred body after dousing a brush fire in south Florida on Sunday, while fire crews elsewhere in the drought-stricken state battled wildfires that temporarily closed a highway. On Sunday, firefighters in Pompano Beach said they found a badly charred body while extinguishing a blaze in a wooded area. WTVJ-TV reports that officials said they couldn’t determine whether the person was male or female. Firefighters said some people had been living in camps in the area but weren’t sure if the victim had been living there. Fire crews worked to extinguish other blazes to the north. Most of central and southern Florida are experiencing drought conditions.

