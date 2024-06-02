Mayor, police chief ask for public’s help in finding shooters who killed 1, wounded 24 at party

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The mayor and police chief of Akron called on witnesses to come forward with any information about who carried out a mass shooting in the Ohio city that killed one person and injured 24 others, some critically. No arrests were immediately reported in connection with the incident that took place early Sunday morning. Mayor Shammas Malik says two agencies — Summit County Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshal’s Service — are offering a total of $12,500 in rewards for information leading to the arrests of suspects in connection with the shooting. Police Chief Brian Harding says investigators found two handguns and more than 35 bullet shell casings at the scene of the outdoor party where the shooting took place.

