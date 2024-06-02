Police: Overnight shooting in Ohio street kills 1 and wounds 24

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say an early morning shooting Sunday killed one person and injured 24 others, some critically. Police said shots were reported just after midnight in the eastern part of the city of Akron, and local hospitals said people were arriving in their emergency departments with gunshot wounds. Some victims were reported in critical condition while others had injuries that were not life-threatening. No arrests were immediately reported. WEWS-TV reported that a street party was happening in the area before the gunfire broke out. No arrests were immediately reported. Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and asked anyone with information to call detectives.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.