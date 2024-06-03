Epoch Times CFO is arrested and accused of role in $67M multinational money laundering scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief financial officer of The Epoch Times, a conservative multinational media company, has been indicted in a multi-year scheme to launder tens of millions of dollars in fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits and other funds. Arrested on Sunday, Weidong “Bill” Guan, 61, of Secaucus, New Jersey, appeared Monday before a federal judge in New York on charges of conspiring to commit money laundering and bank fraud. He pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say Guan is accused of participating in a “sprawling transnational scheme” with others to launder at least $67 million to the New York-based media company’s bank accounts and related entities.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.