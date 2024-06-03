How AP covered the D-Day landings and lost photographer Bede Irvin in the battle for Normandy

NEW YORK (AP) — On D-Day, The Associated Press had reporters, artists and photographers in the air, on the choppy waters of the English Channel, in London, and at English departure ports and airfields covering the Allied assault in Normandy. As men on either side of him were killed, AP correspondent Roger Greene waded ashore on June 6, 1944. Sheltering with his typewriter in a bomb crater, Greene pounded out the first AP report from the beachhead. He wrote: ““Hitler’s Atlantic Wall cracked in the first hour under tempestuous Allied assault.” The dead in the ensuing Battle of Normandy included AP photographer Bede Irvin, killed as he was photographing an Allied bombardment.

