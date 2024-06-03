India’s marathon election enters final stage of vote counting with Modi widely tipped for third term
By KRUTIKA PATHI and SHEIKH SAALIQ
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s election is entering its final phase with the counting of more than 640 million votes in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which is widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term. The 6-week-long election was widely seen as a referendum on Modi. If he wins it will only be the second time an Indian leader has retained power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister. The tallying of votes at counting centers in each of the 543 constituencies where polls were held could stretch into Tuesday evening before a final result is declared by the Election Commission of India.