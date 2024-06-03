Interview with Sheriff Chad Bianco following his public endorsement of Donald Trump in 2024 election

This month, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco announced his public endorsement of former President Donald Trump for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

In a video posted to Instagram, Sheriff Bianco shared his endorsement and frustrations about lenient California state laws and leadership.

You can read and watch the original report here.

Some have questioned the ethics and legality of Sheriff Bianco's public endorsement of a candidate while in uniform.

Tonight, News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen will ask Sheriff Bianco about the reasons behind his endorsement and the concerns raised by the public in an exclusive interview.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 PM, 10 PM and 11 PM for more.