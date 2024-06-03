Judge rejects call to immediately shut down Alex Jones’ Infowars in bankruptcy dispute

A federal judge has rejected a request to immediately shut down conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ media company as disputes in his bankruptcy cases widen. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez denied the request Monday and said Jones’ company, Free Speech Systems, can continue operating until June 14. That’s when the judge is expected to decide whether Jones’ bankruptcy reorganization gets converted into a liquidation that would sell off his assets. Jones and his company filed for bankruptcy reorganization after he lost two lawsuits and was ordered to pay $1.5 billion to relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The families filed an emergency motion Sunday seeking liquidation of Jones’ assets.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.