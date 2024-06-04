Body of a 5th victim is recovered from a submerged car after flooding in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a woman’s body has been recovered from a car that sank into floodwater in Bavaria, bringing the confirmed death toll in flooding across southern Germany to five. While the situation has now eased in southwestern Germany, water levels remain high in parts of Bavaria, particularly on the Danube and in the Rosenheim area in the southeast. Some major railway lines, including several leading to Munich, are still blocked or disrupted. The bodies of four people who died in the floods were found Sunday and Monday, three of them in inundated basements.

