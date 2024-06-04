George defeats two challengers in Ward 4 Democratic primary in race centered on public safety

WASHINGTON (AP) — Janeese Lewis George defeated a pair of challengers in Tuesday’s Democratic primary and will head into November’s general election as a heavy favorite to retain her Ward 4 seat on the D.C. Council. George, a pillar of the council’s leftist wing, defeated Lisa Gore and Paul Johnson. In a familiar dynamic this election cycle, both criticized George’s politics as soft on crime. Violent crime in the nation’s capital shot up in 2023. Although the numbers for homicides and carjackings are down so far in 2024, the political dynamics and tensions from last year’s crime spree continue to play out this year, with leftist and centrist wings of the Democratic Party facing off in multiple races.

