Montana US Sen. Jon Tester to face GOP newcomer Tim Sheehy in election key to Senate control

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Three-term incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester and Republican newcomer Tim Sheehy have cruised to victory in Montana’s primary election. That sets up a contentious November election that could tip the balance of power in the closely divided U.S. Senate. Sheehy is a former Navy SEAL backed by former President Donald Trump, Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Republican establishment. Beyond the race’s national implications, it offers Republicans a chance to complete their lock on higher offices in Montana after years of picking off Democratic elected officials in what was once a more politically diverse state.

By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

