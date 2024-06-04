Montana US Sen. Jon Tester to face GOP newcomer Tim Sheehy in election key to Senate control
By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Three-term incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester and Republican newcomer Tim Sheehy have cruised to victory in Montana’s primary election. That sets up a contentious November election that could tip the balance of power in the closely divided U.S. Senate. Sheehy is a former Navy SEAL backed by former President Donald Trump, Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Republican establishment. Beyond the race’s national implications, it offers Republicans a chance to complete their lock on higher offices in Montana after years of picking off Democratic elected officials in what was once a more politically diverse state.