Rural pharmacies fill a health care gap in the US. Owners say it’s getting harder to stay open

By
Published 7:14 AM

By DEVI SHASTRI
AP Health Writer

Rural pharmacies can be a touchstone for their communities. The staff knows everyone’s names and drugs, answers questions about residents’ mail-order prescriptions or can spot the signs of serious illness. But their business models face unrelenting pressures to the point that sometimes they have to close. An AP analysis of data from 49 states and the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs shows that several largely rural states have some of the lowest number of pharmacies per ZIP code.

