Why Poland says Russia and Belarus are weaponizing migration to benefit Europe’s far-right

POLAND-BELARUS BORDER, Poland (AP) — Poland says neighboring Belarus and its main supporter and ally Russia are behind a recent surge in migrants from Belarus toward the European Union. The accusation comes as the 27-country bloc prepares to hold elections that start on Thursday. Polish leaders say the influx is part of Moscow-led efforts to destabilize the EU and give political ammunition to the far-right, anti-immigrant parties that support — or are supported by — Russia. It marks the latest flashpoint in tensions between Russia and Belarus on one side and the West on the other that have worsened since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine over two years ago.

By RAFAL NIEDZIELSKI and CZAREK SOKOLOWSKI Associated Press

