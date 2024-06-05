Bear survives hard fall from tree near downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A black bear fell about 20 feet from a tree in Salt Lake City after wildlife officials tranquilized it but couldn’t provide it a soft landing. The bear survived and was quickly released back into the mountains. Officials had been working to set up a bucket truck beneath the tree to break its fall but could not secure it in time. Crews loaded the bear into a tube-like cage and administered a fast-acting drug to reverse the effects of the tranquilizers. Black bears come out of hibernation in mid-March. But they are rarely spotted in the city despite its close proximity to the mountains.

