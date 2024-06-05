In an election year push on reproductive rights, Senate holds a test vote on access to contraception

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are holding a vote to move forward with legislation designed to protect women’s access to contraception. The test vote on Wednesday comes as the Senate has abandoned hopes for doing serious bipartisan legislation before the election. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats are trying to spotlight issues they believe can help them win the presidency and keep the Senate in November. Democrats want to put Republicans on record on reproductive rights issues. A similar vote on ensuring nationwide access to in vitro fertilization could come as soon as next week. Neither bill is likely to pass the closely divided 100-member Senate, where Democrats would need 60 votes.

