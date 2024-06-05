Skip to Content
Palm Springs VillageFest releases summer hours beginning June 6

On Thursday, June 6, downtown Palm Springs VillageFest's hours will shift an hour later, now operating from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

VillageFest, the valley's popular street fair, takes place weekly on Thursday nights located along Palm Canyon Drive and runs between Baristo Road and Amado Road.

The street fair offers over 200 booths, featuring artwork and food services, paired with live entertainment and brings in thousands of visitors each year, the city issued in a statement.

For more information, visit www.VillageFest.org.

