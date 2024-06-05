Power outage reported in Indio

The Imperial Irrigation District reported a power outage involving more than 800 customers Wednesday morning.

The power and water utility said the cause of the outage appeared to be unknown and there was no immediate word on an estimated restoration time.

813 customers were impacted by the outage, according to IID.

KESQ News Channel 3 viewers also reported the outage along the Highway 111 corridor and into Old Town La Quinta, which is also in IID territory.

