Summer reading program resumes at Palm Springs Public Library

Starting June 10, the Palm Springs Public Library will resume its summer reading program. This year's theme "Read, Renew, Repeat!" is for children, teens and adults.

The program is six weeks long and registration begins June 10 at palmspringsca.beanstack.org. It will focus on sustainability, the library stated, by giving away free books each week to children and teens, courtesy of Friends of the Palm Springs Library.

Participants can check in once a week at the Palm Springs Library to receive a voucher and select a free new book of their choice. Adults can get a free voucher for a gently used book. Enter-to-win prizes will be offered at each of the weekly in-person meetings such as bikes, a Nintendo Switch, a PlayStation 5, a $100 Amazon Gift Card and more.

"Summer Reading helps combat reading loss sometimes experienced over the summer," Palm Springs Library Director Jeannie Kays, stated. "Studies indicate that students who read recreationally outperform those who do not, and we know that students read more when they can choose materials based on their own interests."

For more summer reading program information, visit www.pslibrary.org.