Palm Springs to host fun-filled Juneteenth celebrations

The City of Palm Springs and the Palm Springs Black History Committee have announced their Juneteenth celebrations that will take place June 14 and June 15, 2024.

The celebrations recognize Juneteenth, the federal holiday on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

"Juneteenth is an important celebration and reminder about how far we have come as a nation," said Jarvis Crawford, manager of the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center. "Everyone is invited!"

The festivities will be held on the following dates:

Friday, June 14, King & Queen Royal Pageant, 4 pm, James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 W. Tramview Road, Palm Springs.

Saturday, June 15, Juneteenth Celebration Freedom Day, featuring an array of educational cultural activities, live music, free food and camel rides, and a tribute to Desert Highland community leader James O. Jessie, 5 pm – 9 pm, James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 W. Tramview Road, Palm Springs.

For more information on these events, call (760) 323-8271.