Real-world mileage standard for new vehicles rising to 38 mpg in 2031 under new Biden rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average about 38 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2031 in real-world driving, up from about 29 mpg this year, under new federal rules unveiled Friday by the Biden administration. The final rule by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will increase fuel economy by 2% per year for model years 2027 to 2031 for passenger cars. The final figures are below a proposal released last year and are meant to give the auto industry flexibility to focus on electric vehicles, a key priority of President Joe Biden. He has set a goal that half of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2030 are electric.

