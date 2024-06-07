The Family YMCA of the Desert opens new interactive playground

The Family YMCA of the Desert in Palm Desert introduced a new high-tech playground for campers with temperatures rising outdoors.

The new indoor Lü interactive playground allows kids to enjoy all the activities they would outside just indoors through its interactive apps.

It's the first and only playground of its kind in the area.

It's filled with light, sound, and multiple apps to boost kids academic performance and physically engage them. The program director says it was created to support inclusivity and learning for about 1,300 campers.

He says this type of playground offers a cool escape from the desert heat and the kids agree.

"It's sports all year long, in the air conditioning, and living in the desert that's what we need," said

"It's really cool, I love it. I want to keep playing it right now," one child told News Channel 3.

The Houston Family Foundation funded the new playground.

YMCA’s summer camp kicks off on Monday and enrollment is still open.