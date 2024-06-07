The US is making its biggest push yet to get Israel and Hamas to halt fighting. Is it succeeding?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is keeping up its biggest push of the eight-month-old war in Gaza to get Israel and Hamas into a cease-fire. But the world is still waiting for signs that the cease-fire appeal that President Joe Biden began a week ago is working. Biden spoke from the White House on May 31 to publicly outline terms of a deal that would halt fighting in Gaza and release hostages. Nimrod Novik, a former adviser to the late Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres, says Biden’s outlining of the proposal has served to ‘out’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, by revealing the seriousness of the effort to free hostages held by Hamas.

