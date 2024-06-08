Free swim lessons available for local children

The Desert Recreation District is offering swim lesson scholarships for local children this year.

Free swim scholarships are sponsored by First 5 Riverside County Children & Families Commission, Operation Splash and Cathedral City Council.

Scholarships are given out on a first come, first served basis for youth 6 months to 5 years of age and are available on a first come, first served basis.

To apply visit Desert Recreation District.

Lessons will be held at four area pools: Bagdouma Community Pool in Coachella, Fritz Burns Pool in La Quinta, Mecca Community Pool, and Pawley Pool Family Aquatic Complex in Indio.

To learn more about Desert Recreation District at www.myrecreationdistrict.com.