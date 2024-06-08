North Korea flies trash-carrying balloons to South Korea in another retaliation against leafletting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has flown hundreds of trash-carrying balloons to South Korea again in its third such campaign since late May, the South’s military said, just days after South Korean activists floated their own balloons to scatter propaganda leaflets in the North. North Korea has so far sent more than 1,000 balloons to drop tons of trash and manure in the South to retaliate against South Korean civilian leafletting campaigns, adding to tensions between the war-divided rivals amid a diplomatic stalemate over the North’s nuclear ambitions. Animosities between the two Koreas have risen recently because North Korea launched hundreds of balloons carrying manure and trash toward South Korea in protest of South Korean civilian leafletting campaigns.

