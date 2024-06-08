Pat Sajak says goodbye to ‘Wheel of Fortune’: ‘An incredible privilege.’ Seacrest pays tribute

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 41 years and over 8,000 episodes, Pat Sajak’s made his final turn as the renowned host of “Wheel of Fortune” on Friday. In a farewell message, Sajak thanked the viewers of the beloved game show for granting him what he called the “incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, year after year, decade after decade.” He also thanked his longtime co-host Vanna White, calling her “a very special woman.” Sajak announced in June 2023 that he would retire from his hosting duties at the end of the show’s 41st season, with Ryan Seacrest set to succeed him.

