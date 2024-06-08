Polls open in 20 EU countries as voting for the European Parliament enters its final day

BRUSSELS (AP) — Polling stations have opened across Europe as voters from 20 countries cast ballots in elections that are expected to shift the European Union’s parliament to the right and could reshape the future direction of the world’s biggest trading bloc. War in Ukraine, the impact of climate policy on farmers and migration are some of the issues weighing on voters’ minds as they cast ballots to elect 720 members of the European Parliament. Sunday’s voting marathon winds up a four-day election cycle that began in the Netherlands on Thursday. Official results of the polls, which are held every five years, cannot be published before the last polling stations in the 27 EU nations close – those in Italy at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT).

