French Open 2024: Alcaraz and Swiatek won the singles titles. What are the early Wimbledon odds?

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 to win the French Open for the first time and collect his third Grand Slam title. The 21-year-old Alcaraz is the youngest man to win major championships on three surfaces. Zverev is now 0-2 in Grand Slam finals. In Sunday’s women’s doubles final, 2023 U.S. Open singles champion Coco Gauff teamed up with Katerina Siniakova to defeat French Open singles runner-up Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in straight sets. It is Gauff’s first Grand Slam trophy in doubles.

