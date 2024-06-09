Pakistan pace bowlers dismiss India for 119 runs in 19 overs at T20 World Cup in New York

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Pakistan has bowled out rival India for what appears to be a subpar 119 runs in 19 overs in the marquee Group A game in New York at the Twenty20 World Cup. After being shocked by co-host United States in the Super Over at Dallas on Thursday, Pakistan chose to bowl first in favorable conditions for its pace bowlers in a rain-interrupted game. India’s batting lineup crumbled against Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, who both finished with 3-21, while Mohammad Amir grabbed 2-23 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Amir cautioned it wouldn’t be easy for his team’s batters at what has so far been a low-scoring T20 tournament venue.

