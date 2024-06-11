64-acre brush fire burning in Cabazon

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that has burned 64 acres in Cabazon Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is burning in the area of Bonita Avenue and Elm Street, just south of Interstate 10. It reached the eastbound side of the freeway before crews slowed it down

"The fire is putting off a significant amount of smoke, impacting the I-10; please avoid the area due to impacts to air quality while firefighters work to contain the fire," reads a social media post by CAL FIRE.

The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate through medium brush.

The fire was in the vicinity of a factory and less than a half-mile from eastbound lanes of the freeway, officials said.

Two Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter initiated runs on the brusher that aided ground crews in slowing its advance.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

