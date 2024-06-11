A magnitude 4.8 earthquake in southwestern South Korea cracks walls and leaves other minor damage

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake has cracked walls and caused other minor damage in a fishing community in southwestern South Korea. No injuries were reported from the quake Wednesday morning. The earthquake in Buan was the strongest detected in South Korea this year. The National Fire Agency has confirmed eight minor cases of property damage in Buan and the nearby city of Iksan. Walls were cracked, a window was broken and products fell from store shelves. No abnormalities were found at nuclear power plants inspected after the quake.

