City of Palm Springs purchases road grader to help reopen streets

The City of Palm Springs has recently purchased a commercial road grader to combat sandy streets due to windy weather conditions.

The City Council recently approved just over $500,000 to purchase the new commercial road grader.

The new machine has already proven to be a huge help to city street crews as they worked furiously over this past weekend to clean up and reopen Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail following road closures due to blowing sand, build-up, and poor visibility.

“This new road grader is a significant gamechanger when it comes to clearing sand along our major roadways into the city and will be used almost daily along Indian Canyon, Vista Chino, and Gene Autry Trail,” said David McAbee, director of Public Works.

Another main function of the grader will be to maintain and prepare shoulders and roads when severe weather is forecasted.

“Smoothing out, backfilling washouts, knocking down sand drifts along roads, and removing sand and other debris from city roadways will play a significant role in maintaining visibility and reducing road closures,” McAbee noted.

“We know how frustrating it is for commuters when the three major arterial roadways in and out of

the City are shut down due to blowing sand and other weather-related issues,” said City Manager Scott Stiles. “This is an investment well spent that will significantly help City Street Crews reduce road closures as well as reopen roadways more quickly after a sandstorm or flooding. I want to thank the City Council for recognizing the enormous need."