Heavy snows and drought of deadly ‘dzud’ kill more than 7 million head of livestock in Mongolia

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — An extreme weather phenomenon known as the dzud has killed more than 7.1 million animals in Mongolia, endangering herders’ livelihoods and way of life. Dzuds are a combination of perennial droughts and severe, snowy winters that are becoming harsher and they are becoming more frequent because of climate change. They are most associated with Mongolia but also occur in other parts of Central Asia. This year the dzud killed more than 10% of Mongolia’s entire livestock holdings. Herding is central to Mongolia’s economy and culture — contributing to 80% of its agricultural production and 11% of GDP. Experts say better weather forecasting and controls on overgrazing could help the country adapt.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.